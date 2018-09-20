Former Bills, Seminoles tight end Nick O'Leary signed to Dolphins practice squad

Tight end Nick O'Leary scored on a 26-yard touchdown catch against the Miami Dolphins in Buffalo's 22-16 win last season at Hard Rock Stadium.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Nick O'Leary is coming home.

The former Buffalo Bills tight end, who was cut by the team before the start of the season, has been signed to the Miami Dolphins' practice squad.

O'Leary was a standout football player at William T. Dwyer Community High School in Palm Beach Gardens and went on to win the Mackey Award as the nation's top college tight end at Florida State in 2014.

A sixth-round draft pick of the Bills in 2015, O'Leary started 12 of the 35 NFL games in which he has played. He caught two touchdowns last season.

O'Leary won a national championship with the Seminoles in 2013 and is the grandson of golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

The team has not announced his signing, but O'Leary was listed on the practice squad roster on the Dolphins' website Thursday morning.

