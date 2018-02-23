Former bullied Dolphins player Jonathan Martin in custody after threatening post

LOS ANGELES - Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin was taken into custody Friday after he posted a threatening picture on Instagram, tagging former teammates Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey.

The post showed a gun and bullets on a bed with the #HarvardWestlake and #MiamiDolphins written on the weapon. Harvard-Westlake was Martin's high school and was closed Friday.

“When you’re a bully victim and a coward, your options are suicide or revenge,” was also written on the post.

ABC first reported Martin was taken into custody.

"The individual we believe responsible for the social media post in question has been detained and our investigation is ongoing," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

A source told Local 10 the Dolphins' Director of Security alerted the NFL of the threatening posts.

A second-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2012, Martin became the face of bullying in the NFL after an investigation found a "pattern of harassment" by Incognito and Pouncey. The investigation revealed text and voice messages sent to Martin that contained racist and sexually explicit material.

The post and arrests come over a week after 17 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Martin, who played for the 49ers after leaving Miami, retired from the NFL in 2015.

Former Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin with some seriously disturbing stuff on his IG story... pic.twitter.com/NaJ8a0BXze — Nick Brown (@NickyBeaster) February 23, 2018

