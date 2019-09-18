Former Jets safety Doug Middleton signs with Dolphins

Doug Middleton appears in a preseason game with the New York Jets.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have signed former New York Jets safety Doug Middleton.

Middleton was signed to fill the spot vacated by 2018 first-round draft pick Minkah Fitzpatrick, who asked for and was granted a trade.

The 25-year-old free agent from Appalachian State has spent the past three seasons with the Jets, totaling 28 tackles and five solo special teams stops.

Middleton spent most of the 2016 season on the practice squad, but he was promoted to the active roster that December and recorded his lone NFL touchdown recovering a kickoff in the end zone.

After spending the 2017 season on injured reserve, Middleton spent 2018 as a backup to Marcus Maye. He started four games in place of the injured Maye last year but was cut before the start of this season.

Fitzpatrick was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.