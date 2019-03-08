Free agent Dwayne Allen meeting with Dolphins, source says

New England Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen makes a catch during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 11, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins are meeting with free agent tight end Dwayne Allen, according to a league source.

Allen was scheduled to meet with the team and new head coach Brian Flores sometime Friday.

The 29-year-old free agent spent the last two seasons in New England, helping the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII. He was released by the team last week.

Allen has caught 139 passes for 1,564 yards and 20 touchdowns in seven seasons with the Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

Signing with the Dolphins would reunite Allen with Flores, who was a longtime assistant coach with the Patriots under Bill Belichick.

If he signs with the Dolphins, Allen would provide added depth at tight end with A.J. Derby, Mike Gesicki, MarQueis Gray, Nick O'Leary and Durham Smythe.

