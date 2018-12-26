Gase defends designing plays while defense is on the field

DAVIE, Fla. - Adam Gase defended his decision to design offensive plays while his defense is on the field.

As the Dolphins prepare for the final game of the season at Buffalo, Gase addressed an issue that he's faced some criticism about.

Gase said, "Just remember, it's not that hard to see that I'm on the headsets with the defense. I can hear everything. I can see what's going on. There's pretty big screens on the field. It's not like I can't see anything."

Gase added, "The guy in L.A. does it a lot, and they're all right."



Gase was referring to Rams coach Sean McVay.

Gase said the team did a good job of focusing at practice and that finishing 8-8 is better than 7-9.

Owner Stephen Ross will likely make changes to the Dolphins after the season, according to a report by the Miami Herald Gase may be able to retain his job.

