Gase has first post-Dolphins interview planned

DAVIE, Fla. - One man's trash is another man's treasure.

Former Dolphins head coach Adam Gase is starting to look for work.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gase will take his first head coaching interview with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday.

The Dolphins fired Gase on Monday after 3 seasons in Miami.

Gase led the Dolphins to the playoffs in his first season.

However, the last two years were disappointing.

Gase has long been considered a quarterback guru. However, his work with Ryan Tannehill, Jay Cutler, and Brock Osweiler has not been overwhelming.

The Dolphins continue looking for their next head coach.

