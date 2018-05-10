Gase says Tannehill excited to get back out there

DAVIE, Fla. - Adam Gase is happy with the Miami Dolphins current quarterback situation.

Gase addressed reporters ahead of this weekend's rookie camp.

He said Ryan Tannehill's mindset is good, "I've seen a guy who's very confident. He's excited to get back out there. I know us as coaches, we're excited to have him out there. Really smooth in terms of the operation that we've been able to do in practice or throwing sessions."

Gase said that Tannehill has a great relationship with everyone in the quarterback room.

Gase is heading into his third year as Dolphins head coach.

Gase described last season, "A lot of the things that we went through last year, you talk about unexpected things coming up and adjusting and making sure that guys are staying in line and on the same page... you have to try to get creative... staff members are we all pulling in the same direction."

Gase said "It feels right for us right now... I feel we're in a good place.. It feels like we have the type of people working in the same direction and working for the same goal."

Gase said he was pleased with how quarterback David Fales competed in the last game of the season. Gase said he was impressed that Fales was able to show it in a game.

