Frank Gore #21 of the Miami Dolphins rushes during the second half against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

DAVIE, Fla. - Frank Gore's time with the Miami Dolphins has come to an end.

According to multiple reports, Gore has agreed to a one-year, $2-million deal with the Buffalo Bills.

The deal can't become official until Wednesday when the new league year begins.

The former Coral Gables High and University of Miami standout played just one season for the Dolphins.

Gore rushed for 722 yards on 156 attempts.

The 35-year-old was drafted in 2005.

