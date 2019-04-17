Grier gives pre-draft Dolphins news conference, reveals little

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins general manager Chris Grier revealed exactly who the Dolphins plan to take with the No. 13 pick on Wednesday.

Well, reporters tried to get him to, at least.

Grier held his annual pre-draft news conference.

Among the situations discussed by Grier, the possiblity of trading up, trading down, and taking the pick.

Grier discussed quarterbacks, defensive linemen and said that this year's draft is underrated at wide receiver.

Grier shared a story about a player who did very well in big games, but struggled against lesser competition. The player told him that he sometimes lacks focus.

Grier's overall message is that he wants players who fit in with the system that the new coaching staff is trying to implement.

The draft is a week from Thursday in Nashville.

