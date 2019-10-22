Hard Rock Stadium push for F1 racing continues

Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The push to bring F1 racing to Hard Rock Stadium continues.

F1 and the Stadium have come to an agreement to host the event in May 2021.

The remaining hurdle is approval by the Miami -Dade County Commission.

They are expected to vote on Oct. 29.

On Tuesday, racing champion Emerson Fittipaldi was at Hard Rock to show his support.

He said, "It's very exciting the idea to have Formula 1 in Miami for the first time.,, I think it will be a great infrastructure for Formula 1, it would be great for the spectators, it would be a safe track."

