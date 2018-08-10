Here's what Dolphins fans have to say about kneeling players

Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneel during the national anthem before an NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium, Aug. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson sparked more controversy Thursday night with their decision to kneel during the national anthem.

Stills and Wilson knelt on the sideline at Hard Rock Stadium before Miami's 26-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while defensive end Robert Quinn raised a fist in the air. It's all part of a growing movement among players to highlight racial inequality in the U.S.

"Being a part of this protest hasn't been easy," Stills told reporters in the locker room after the game. "You know, I thought I was going to be by myself out there, and tonight I had an angel with me with Albert being out there. I'm grateful that he sees what's happening, and he wants to stand up and do something about it as well."

Their actions sparked much debate among NFL fans divided by their love of the sport and the love of their country.

President Donald Trump, who has been an outspoken opponent of players kneeling during the anthem, chimed in Friday morning on Twitter.

The NFL players are at it again - taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

The NFL players are at it again - taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

Wilson signed a three-year contract with the Dolphins this offseason. He spent his first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Quinn raised his right fist during the anthem. Quinn joined Miami this offseason in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee Miami Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn raises his right fist during the singing of the national anthem before the start of an NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aug. 9, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Their actions fueled plenty of comments from fans on social media.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.