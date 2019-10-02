Hurns working his way back from concussion

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns lays on the turf after being injured during a play against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns is working his way back from a big hit in Dallas.

The former University of Miami standout had to leave the Dolphins game against the Cowboys.

On Wednesday, head coach Brian Flores said, "Allen is doing much better. I'm happy to see him doing a lot better. He's as tough as they come. He's dependable, smart, and I think he embodies a lot of the things that we want out of our receiver group and out of the players we want on this team."

The Dolphins have a bye week and Hurns remains in the concussion protocol.

Hurns added, "I'm happy to have him back. He's still in the protocol, but when I say have him back, just in the building and meetings, and working his way back onto the field."

The Dolphins host the Redskins after the bye week.

