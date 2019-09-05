Hurricane Dorian relief drive to be held at Hard Rock Stadium

Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Fans will have the opportunity to help the Bahamas at Hard Rock Stadium.

Stephen Ross and the Dolphins announced a series of relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian.

Collection drives will take place at Friday's Brazil-Colombia soccer match.

Donations will also be accepted at the Dolphins home games against Baltimore Sept. 8 and New England Sept. 15.

Fans are being asked to bring: Flashlights and batteries, adult and baby diapers, baby wipes, and feminine hygiene products.

In addition, members of the Dolphins will be going to the Bahamas to assess needs and recovery efforts.

