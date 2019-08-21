Jakeem Grant gets contract extension through 2023

Miami's Jakeem Grant dives for a touchdown after returning a punt 70 yards during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cincinnati.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Dolphins wide receiver and special teams standout Jakeem Grant has been given a contract extension.

The team announced Wednesday that Grant has been signed through the 2023 season.

Grant has played in 42 games for the Dolphins, hauling in 34 receptions for 471 yards and five touchdowns over the last three seasons.

The 2016 sixth-round draft pick has also returned 58 kickoffs for 1,453 yards and a touchdown. He's also returned 59 punts for 583 yards and a pair of scores, including one against the Cincinnati Bengals last year.

His three special teams touchdowns are tied for the most in team history.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.