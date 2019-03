DAVIE, Fla. - Ja'Wuan James is moving on from the Miami Dolphins.

The former first round pick in 2014 is heading to the Denver Broncos.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that James will be signing a 4-year, $52-million deal.

Of that money, $32-million is guaranteed.

