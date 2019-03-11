Joe Auer dies at 77, scored first touchdown in Dolphins history

MIAMI - The name Joe Auer may not be familiar to most Dolphins fans, but as the first player to score a touchdown in team history, he will always have a special place within the franchise.

Auer died Saturday at the age of 77.

A graduate of Coral Gables High School, Auer was originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 1963 before making his way to the Dolphins for the team's inaugural season.

During the season opener on Sept. 2, 1966, Auer returned the opening kickoff for a 95-yard touchdown against the Oakland Raiders. The Dolphins lost the game, but Auer made history.

In the 1966 season, Auer scored 8 touchdowns and was named the first MVP in Dolphins history.

Auer spent two seasons with Miami before ending his career a year later with the Falcons.

Following football, Auer was involved in race cars, including owning a team that competed in the Nextel Cup Series.

