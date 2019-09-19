Josh Rosen to start for Dolphins vs. Cowboys

Associated Press

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins are making a change at quarterback.

The Dolphins will switch to Josh Rosen as the team's starting quarterback against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Ryan Fitzpatrick had been the starter for Miami's for first two games in which they were outscored a combined 102-10 in home losses.

As late as Thursday, head coach Brian Flores had continue to say Fitzpatrick would be the starter "for now." Flores made the decision this afternoon.

Rosen has thrown for 102 yards and two interceptions during mop-up duty in Miami's early-season losses.

In the offseason, the Dolphins gave up a second-round draft pick for Rosen, a first-round pick of the Cardinals just two years ago.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.