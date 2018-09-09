Kaepernick thanks Dolphins players after they kneel during anthem

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Former NFL quarterback and current Nike pitchman Colin Kaepernick thanked Dolphins players Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson after they kneeled during the singing of the national anthem Sunday.

"My Brothers @kstills and @ithinkisee12 continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed! They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated. Their courage will move the world forward! 'Love is at the root of our resistance!'" Kaepernick said on Twitter.

Fellow Dolphin Richard Quinn also took part, raising his fist during the anthem at Hard Rock Stadium. Other players on other teams, including the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers', either stayed in the locker room during the rendition of the anthem or also raised their fists.

Several NFL players kneel during the singing of the national anthem before games to protest police brutality and social injustice. The protest has divided football fans. Many, including President Donald Trump, say the protest is disrespectful to the flag and the U.S. military.

Kaepernick started the protest while playing with the 49ers in 2016. Since then, Kaepernick has not been signed by a team, but last week Nike unveiled a new ad campaign featuring the quarterback.

Some people took to social media to burn Nike products, but the company said it saw its sales spike after the campaign started.

Trump also tweeted about the protest Sunday, blaming the demonstrations for the league's declining TV audience.

"Wow, NFL first game ratings are way down over an already really bad last year comparison. Viewership declined 13%, the lowest in over a decade. If the players stood proudly for our Flag and Anthem, and it is all shown on broadcast, maybe ratings could come back? Otherwise worse!" Trump said.

