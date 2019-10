Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

MIAMI - The Washington Redskins have named a starting quarterback for Sunday.

According to reports, the Redskins will start Case Keenum.

His backup will be Dwanye Haskins, the rookie out of Ohio State.

Washington is off to an 0-5 start.

They fired head coach Jay Gruden earlier in the week.

The Dolphins are 0-4.

They will remain with Josh Rosen as the starting quarterback.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.