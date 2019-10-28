Kenyan Drake traded to Cardinals for conditional 2020 draft pick

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake carries the ball for the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots, Dec. 9, 2018, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake has reportedly been traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona will send a conditional 2020 draft pick to Miami in exchange for Drake, NFL sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Trade: Arizona has reached agreement in principle to trade a conditional 2020 draft pick to Miami for RB Kenyan Drake, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2019

The Cardinals have been beset by injuries to running backs David Johnson and Chase Edmonds, making Drake a viable trade option for the winless Dolphins.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said Miami will receive a sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-round pick.

The #AZCardinals have traded for #Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake, handing Miami a conditional 6th round pick in 2020 that can become a 5th rounder, source said. Given injuries to David Johnson and Chase Edmonds, AZ jumped in this morning. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2019

Drake didn't travel with the team for Monday night's game at Pittsburgh.

The 2016 third-round draft pick has played in 54 games for the Dolphins in his career, rushing for 1,532 yards and nine touchdowns. He's probably best known for scoring the winning touchdown on a multi-lateral play against the New England Patriots last year in a game now known as the "Miami Miracle."

However, he's been limited to just 47 carries for 174 yards this season and has yet to cross the end zone in 2019.

Drake could see action with his new team as early as Thursday night when Arizona hosts the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

The Cardinals traded a second-round pick to Miami in April for quarterback Josh Rosen.

