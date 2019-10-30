Look familiar? Tight end Clive Walford back with Dolphins

Miami Dolphins tight end Clive Walford runs after the catch in the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 8, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A familiar face is back with the Miami Dolphins.

The team announced Wednesday that it has signed tight end Clive Walford.

Walford, who grew up in South Florida and went on to play for the Miami Hurricanes, spent training camp with the Dolphins before being cut in August.

His signing comes a day after Miami released former Florida State tight end and Mackey Award winner Nick O'Leary.

Walford spent his first three NFL seasons with the Oakland Raiders. He split time with the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts last season.

