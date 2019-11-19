Mark Walton, accused of punching pregnant woman, released by Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have parted ways with troubled running back Mark Walton.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have released suspended running back Mark Walton after his fourth arrest this year.

According to a Davie police report, Walton pushed a pregnant woman against a wall and punched her several times in her face and head.

Walton was arrested Tuesday morning on a charge of aggravated battery of a pregnant person.

According to the report, Walton found out Sunday that he is the father of the unborn child. The report said the woman is five weeks pregnant.

"We were made aware of a police matter earlier this morning regarding Mark Walton," general manager Chris Grier said in a statement. "We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously."

Walton was in the midst of serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's conduct and substance abuse policy stemming from his three offseason arrests earlier this year.

The former University of Miami star was a fourth-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals last year, but he was waived in April after a series of off-the-field transgressions.

Walton rushed for 201 yards on 53 carries for the Dolphins this season.

"We will have no further comment at this time," Grier said.

