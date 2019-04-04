Miami Dolphins cheerleader accused of breaking into ex's home

Miami Dolphins cheerleader Whitney Robertson, 25, was arrested April 3 on charges of burglary with assault or battery.

MIAMI - Miami Dolphins cheerleaders are held to a pretty high standard, but now one of their members is behind bars.

According to her bio on the Dolphins cheerleading website, Whitney Robertson, 25, is from Garland, Texas, and has been on the squad for two years.

Robertson turned herself in to police Wednesday after she allegedly broke into the home of an ex-boyfriend and trashed the place while he was there with another woman.

In bond court Thursday, an attorney explained that Robertson showed up at her ex's home while he and another woman were having dinner, and she apparently wasn't happy about it.

Police said Robertson threw a lit candle at the pair before smashing the plates that were on the table.

Robertson is now facing a burglary with assault or battery charge.

A Miami-Dade County judge ordered her held in lieu of a $5,000 bond and told her to stay away from both of the victims involved.

"We were recently made aware of this report and are in the process of gathering more information on the matter," team spokesman Jason Jenkins said in a statement.

