Miami Dolphins players visit military veterans in Miami, West Palm Beach

A Miami-Dolphins player talks to a military veteran on Tuesday. Courtesy of the Miami Dolphins

MIAMI - To commemorate the 17th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Miami Dolphins' players visited military veterans in Miami and West Palm Beach on Tuesday.

Miami VA Healthcare System Chief of Medical Administration Service Titilola Olugbakinro welcomed NFL stars Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson and Mark Duper.

According to Theresa Garner, a Miami Dophins' spokeswoman, the NFL players also made a stop at West Palm Beach VA Medical Center.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.