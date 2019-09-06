Miami Dolphins sign tackle J'Marcus Webb

Icon Sportswire/Getty

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that the team has signed offensive tackle J'Marcus Webb.

Miami also announced in a news release that linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel has been placed on injured reserve.

Webb has played in 81 NFL games with 65 starts.

He most recently played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 before being placed on injured reserve. He was released on Aug. 31.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) during training camp at their facility in Davie, Fla., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Webb has also played for Seattle in 2016, Oakland in 2015, Minnesota from 2013 to 2014 and Chicago from 2010 to 2012.

He was originally a seventh-round pick (218th overall) by Chicago in the 2010 NFL draft.

Van Ginkel was a fifth-round pick (151st overall) by Miami in the 2019 NFL draft. He played two seasons at Wisconsin, totaling 12 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss.

