'Miami Miracle' football sold at auction for $18,678

Miami's Kenyan Drake carries the ball for the game-winning touchdown against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

MIAMI - The football that Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake tossed into the stands after the "Miami Miracle" play to beat the New England Patriots last month has sold at auction for more than $18,000.

It was sold to the winning bidder Monday at a final price of $18,678.

Drake ran 52 yards into the end zone as time expired Dec. 8 at Hard Rock Stadium after quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw a 14-yard pass to Kenny Stills, who lateraled to DeVante Parker, who lateraled to Drake.

After the play, an exuberant Drake tossed the ball into the stands. He later offered memorabilia and game tickets to whoever returned the football to him.

Despite the 34-33 win, it didn't help Miami's fortunes. The Dolphins missed the playoffs and fired head coach Adam Gase after the season.

The Patriots haven't lost since and are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 in overtime Sunday.

