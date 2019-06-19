'Miami Miracle' play nominee for ESPYS

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake carries the ball for the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots, Dec. 9, 2018, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The "Miami Miracle" is a nominee for the best play at the 2019 ESPYS.

ESPN announced its nominees Wednesday for the annual sports awards show.

The exciting finish to last season's game between the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium is one of 16 nominees in the "best play" category.

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake ran 52 yards into the end zone as time expired Dec. 8 after quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw a 14-yard pass to Kenny Stills, who lateraled to DeVante Parker, who lateraled back to Drake.

Fans can cast their vote in the 16-field bracket.

The winner will be announced during the live broadcast July 10 at 8 p.m. on Local 10.

