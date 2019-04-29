MIami Sports Pod - Is Rosen the answer for the Dolphins?

The 2019 NFL Draft is over, but when it comes to the Miami Dolphins, the biggest headline came through the trade for Josh Rosen. Local 10's Will Manso and Clay Ferraro dissect the deal and whether bringing Rosen to MIami is wise or weird.

:23 Will say you’re “an idiot” if you think the Josh Rosen trade was a mistake

4:00 The majority of people are happy about the Rosen trade

6:00 Nationally the move is being praised

11:00 The Dolphins were wise and in a good position

13:00 What about Josh Rosen’s personality?

19:00 How your personality is judged can be dictated by winning and losing

25:10 The Dolphins are trying to identify the type of players they want

27:00 This is a patient plan they’re laying down

32:00 The Rosen storyline will be fun to follow

