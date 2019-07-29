Miami Sports Pod - Overreaction to first days of Dolphins training camp

On this episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10's Clay Ferraro joins the rest of the team by overreacting to the first days of Miami Dolphins training camp.

1:50 At Dolphins camp, Clay saw that Fitzpatrick is ahead of Rosen

4:30 The best thing for the franchise would be for Rosen to win the job

5:10 Flores' credibility is on the line with his decisions

12:00 Clay complains about microphones--- as we discuss the QB situation

15:00 Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t going to give you a Chad Pennington year

22:00 Salary cap is not a myth in the NFL, have to pay for dead money

24:00 Preston Williams is going to the Hall of Fame according to Clay

26:00 Seeing a lot out of Kalen Ballage



