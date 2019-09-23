Miami Sports Pod - Rosen plays, world shrugs

The Local 10 Sports team recaps the Josh Rosen-led Dolphins team that looked a lot like the Ryan Fitzpatrick-led Dolphins team.
SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android
1:00 Will survived a marathon
2:30 Miami had a decent start
5:00 Clay is fine with comparing Rosen with Tua
8:00 Tua isn't under duress, Rosen was in constant stress 13:00
Rosen played against a really good team on Sunday
19:00 Rosen's leadership style is based on relationships
24:00 Rosen's value can be someone you can flip him for
28:00 Minkah Fitzpatrick played really well for Pittsburgh on Sunday--- did the Dolphins whiff?
36:00 The talent gap is so wide from Dallas to Miami
40:00 The Dolphins looked talent-less on Sunday, but played hard
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.