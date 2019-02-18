Miami Sports Pod - Should Kyler Murray be on the radar of the Miami Dolphins?

The Local 10 Sports team with Clay Ferraro ponders the question about whether Kyler Murray and the Dolphins would make a perfect marriage.

6:00 Kyler Murray picked football over baseball, right call?

14:00 Easier to come back to baseball later than football

15:15 My concerns about Kyler are on the field

18:00 Why the Dolphins should draft Murray

21:30 Do you need talent around a QB to evaluate him?

22:43 How the Dolphins should stack their draft board

27:00 Look at the 2019 and 2020 quarterback classes at the same time

32:00 So much evaluation happens in person

