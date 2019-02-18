Miami Sports Pod - Should Kyler Murray be on the radar of the Miami Dolphins?

The Local 10 Sports team with Clay Ferraro ponders the question about whether Kyler Murray and the Dolphins would make a perfect marriage.
SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android
6:00 Kyler Murray picked football over baseball, right call?
14:00 Easier to come back to baseball later than football
15:15 My concerns about Kyler are on the field
18:00 Why the Dolphins should draft Murray
21:30 Do you need talent around a QB to evaluate him?
22:43 How the Dolphins should stack their draft board
27:00 Look at the 2019 and 2020 quarterback classes at the same time
32:00 So much evaluation happens in person
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.