Miami Sports Pod - (Training camp) football is back!

In this episode of the Miami Sports Pod, the Local 10 Sports team previews the start of Miami Dolphins training camp.

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android

2:00 All eyes will be on the Dolphins quarterback position

5:00 The early camps were considered “teaching camps”

8:00 It’s better for the franchise if Josh Rosen wins the starting job

13:00 Most power rankings you’ll find have the Dolphins near the bottom of the NFL

18:00 The Dolphins are trying to duplicate the Patriots’ culture

21:00 It will be interesting to see where the Dolphins line up certain players throughout camp

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.