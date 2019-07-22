Dolphins

Miami Sports Pod - (Training camp) football is back!

In this episode of the Miami Sports Pod, the Local 10 Sports team previews the start of Miami Dolphins training camp.

2:00 All eyes will be on the Dolphins quarterback position 

5:00 The early camps were considered “teaching camps” 

8:00 It’s better for the franchise if Josh Rosen wins the starting job 

13:00 Most power rankings you’ll find have the Dolphins near the bottom of the NFL 

18:00  The Dolphins are trying to duplicate the Patriots’ culture 

21:00 It will be interesting to see where the Dolphins line up certain players throughout camp 

