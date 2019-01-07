Dolphins

Miami Sports Podcast: So, the Miami Dolphins need a new head coach, huh?

In this episode of the Miami Sports Podcast, the Local 10 sports team talks about the Dolphins search for a new head coach and discuss the leading contenders.

:35  Why didn’t we have a pod last week, thank the Canes 
1:30  The Dolphins are taking their time with an extensive list of candidates 
2:45  Darren Rizzi has gotten a lot of love in the first week of the search 
7:00 Philosophically what needs to change with the Dolphins 
9:00 Getting rid of Adam Gase wasn’t a bad move 
13:00 There’s no slam dunk answer to this coaching search 
16:00 You wonder what’s the one thing that will click with Stephen Ross and Chris Grier 
21:00 Darren Rizzi could be a band-aid or he can be someone you could let it ride with 
 24:00 The question is how they work with the quarterback 

