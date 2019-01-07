Miami Sports Podcast: So, the Miami Dolphins need a new head coach, huh?

In this episode of the Miami Sports Podcast, the Local 10 sports team talks about the Dolphins search for a new head coach and discuss the leading contenders.
SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android
:35 Why didn’t we have a pod last week, thank the Canes
1:30 The Dolphins are taking their time with an extensive list of candidates
2:45 Darren Rizzi has gotten a lot of love in the first week of the search
7:00 Philosophically what needs to change with the Dolphins
9:00 Getting rid of Adam Gase wasn’t a bad move
13:00 There’s no slam dunk answer to this coaching search
16:00 You wonder what’s the one thing that will click with Stephen Ross and Chris Grier
21:00 Darren Rizzi could be a band-aid or he can be someone you could let it ride with
24:00 The question is how they work with the quarterback
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.