Miami open to Minkah Fitzpatrick's request for trade, sources say

Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick celebrates after a tackle against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter of a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 22, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

DAVIE, Fla. - Former first-round draft pick Minkah Fitzpatrick has received permission from the Miami Dolphins to seek a trade, ESPN is reporting, citing multiple NFL sources.

Fitzpatrick, who was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2018 draft, is unhappy with playing multiple positions, sources said.

His agent has been in contact with a number of teams requesting a trade, but they've been resistant to the apparent asking price, which includes a first-round pick, sources said.

A Dolphins official told ESPN they're not actively shopping Fitzpatrick but didn't deny they've given permission to discuss a trade.

The safety, who won a pair of national championships at Alabama under former Dolphins head coach Nick Saban, started 11 games for the Dolphins as a rookie, recording 80 total tackles and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He had six tackles, including four solo tackles, in Miami's 59-10 season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

