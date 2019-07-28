No starter yet at Dolphins QB per offensive coordinator

Lynne Sladky / Associated Press

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have not made any decisions about the starting quarterback position just yet.

The team finished up the weekend with a practice on Sunday.

Miami has the day off Monday, before resuming on Tuesday.

Offensive Coordinator Chad O'Shea described the position as up for grabs between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen.

O'Shea said, "We've asked both of those guys to come in and the goal is to improve daily. I believe we have. There's areas they both need to improve in, there's areas that they've both really done well in."



The Dolphins brought in the veteran Fitzpatrick first, after parting ways with Ryan Tannehill.

The team made a draft night trade to acquire Rosen.

O'Shea said, "Right now, all positions are competitive on our roster. So I don't think anything right is set in stone. There's no starters. There really aren't. There's a lot of players that are working for roles on the team."

