Oklahoma's Mayfield hints at desire to play for Dolphins

Baker Mayfield, quarterback of the Oklahoma Sooners, poses for the media after the 2017 Heisman Trophy Presentation at the Marriott Marquis Dec. 9 in New York City.

MIAMI - Let the draft speculation begin.

Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield made an Instagram comment on Thursday that indicated that he wanted to play for the Miami Dolphins.

During a live stream by Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills, Mayfield's verified account commented "#GetMeToMiami."

The Dolphins have the No. 11 pick in the draft.

Mayfield would be an interesting prospect considering the expected return of quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on the comment based on a twitter user named @SiClancy.

