Quarterback battle underway at Dolphins camp

DAVIE, Fla. - The quarterback competition is underway at Dolphins camp in Davie.

Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick are battling for the starting job.

This is the first QB battle in years for the Dolphins, who had previously been led by Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill has moved on to Tennessee and the starting job is now open.

Head Coach Brian Flores made it clear that he did not have a specific timetable to name a starter.

Neither Rosen nor Fitzpatrick seemed to be focused on the competition, but more on improvement.

Rosen said, "Regardless of whatever battle or situation you're in at any position, you're just trying to get better. It doesn't really change the course of action day to day. I just try to watch as much film as I can, listen in meetings, and get better every day."

The Dolphins acquired Rosen from Arizona for a second-round draft pick.

Rosen had a rough rookie season for the Cardinals and is looking for a second chance in Miami.

As for the veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, he is taking a similar approach as Rosen.

Fitzpatrick said, "Going into Year 15, it's put your head down, do the best you can, work as hard as you can and try to make everyone around me better and just go out and play."

Fitzpatrick also said he wants to take advantage of every rep that he gets.

Rosen added, "Whatever they ask me to do , I'm going to do it to the best of my ability. Right now they're asking me to be better tomorrow than I was today, and that's my job these next couple of hours throughout these meetings."

The Dolphins will resume practice on Friday.

The team's first scrimmage is August 3 at Hard Rock Stadium.

