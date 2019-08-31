Report: Dolphins trade Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills to Texans for draft picks

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (67) in action against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 24-16.

DAVIE, Fla. - Multiple reports indicate the Miami Dolphins are trading left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are sending Tunsil and Stills to the Houston Texans in exchange for several draft picks.

The trade includes Miami receiving a first-round pick in 2020 and a first-round pick and second-round pick in 2021, according to Armando Salguero.

Miami is receiving cornerback Johnston Bademosi and offensive lineman Julien Davenport.

Houston also gets a fourth-round pick in 2020.

The trade is contingent on each player passing a physical, per Rapoport.

Miami had been in trade discussions with Houston over the past several days, but those reportedly involved defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney met with Dolphins officials but ultimately did not want to play for Miami. He was traded to Seattle on Saturday morning.

Houston was in need of a left tackle and appears to have been able to entice the Dolphins to trade Tunsil.

Miami is not expected to be very competitive this season and is accumulating draft picks in order to potentially target a quarterback with one of the top selections in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Following completion of this trade, Miami will have four first-round picks and four second-round picks between the 2020 and 2021 drafts.

