Rosen models Brady as he competes with Fitzpatrick

DAVIE, Fla. - Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick continue to compete and learn.

Both quarterbacks are fighting for the starting job with the Miami Dolphins.

New head coach Brian Flores is installing his new system and trying to find a quarterback.

For inspiration,. Rosen is looking to the quarterback where Flores used to coach New England.

Rosen said, "You see Tom at the line of scrimmage, Brady, and he's orchestrating traffic. He's doing everything super fluidly because he's been in the offense for so many years. So you can only kind of hope to get close to that fluidity. This offense puts a lot on the quarterbsack and it's a challenge that I enjoy."

The veteran Fitzpatrick likes the approach of the team, "I'm proud of the effort the guys are putting in not just running around with the work on the field, but in the classroom studying, taking pride in learning this offense."

Fitzpatrick said he's getting used to his teammates, "Just getting a feel for everybody. I think that's important. The timing that comes with that and working together will be helpful for the season."

Rosen admits the new system is complex. He said, "It's just more to learn and digest. We have a lot more to break down in film because we're playing agianst a pretty complex defense. So I think it's a lot nicer to see it now as opposed to in December and then experience it for the first time."

The Dolphins have two more weeks of offseason work before breaking for the summer.

Coach Flores emphasized Wednesday that he told the team to finish strong.

