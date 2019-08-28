Ross inducted into National Football Foundation Leadership Hall of Fame

Associated Press

MIAMI - Dolphins owner Stephen Ross received an honor on Wednesday.

Ross was inducted into the National Football Foundation Leadership Hall of Fame.

The ceremony was held at the InterContinental Hotel in Miami.

Ross spoke about the importance of battling racism.

He emphasized that his RISE initiative uses sports to bring people together.

Ross was recently criticized by Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills for hosting a fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

Ross and Stills spoke and Stills said they agreed to disagree.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores also attended Wednesday's event.

