Ryan Tannehill keeps spirits high despite latest loss

DAVIE, Fla. - Ryan Tannehill is keeping his sense of humor, despite the Dolphins' struggles.

Tannehill was asked about giving the thumbs up to the team's sidelines during Sunday's game at Indianapolis.

Tannehill said, "Sometimes Gase will pop into my helmet and just make sure everything is all right. He's like my mom, like 'Are you okay?'"

Tannehill was asked to compare his rookie season to the rookie year by Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Tannehill quipped, "Honestly that was so long ago, I feel like I'm 90 compared to my rookie year. That was so long ago. I've learend so much since then."

As for the health of his shoulder, Tannehill said, "A little general soreness after the game. First time playing in a while, I didn't take many hits, but general soreness from the first time playing in a while."

Miami is 5-6 on the season.

The Fins will look to keep their dim playoff hopes alive when they host Buffalo on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

