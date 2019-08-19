Stills elaborates on his plans to continue working on social justice

DAVIE, Fla. - Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills plans to continue kneeling to protest police brutality and fight for social justice.

The wide receiver posted on social media Sunday about his intentions.

On Monday, Stills elaborated.

Stills was critical of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for hosting a fundraiser for President Donald Trump. Stills indicated that he and Ross had spoken. The two agreed to disagree.

Meanwhile, the NFL partnered with hip-hop artist Jay-Z to work on social justice.

Jay-Z said that the NFL players should move past kneeling to the next step.

Stills took exception with that comment.

Stills said, "I feel like he discredited Colin and myself and the work that's being done in our communities. I think he could've handled the whole situation differently. If he were to say, ' I see the work that Colin and these guys have been doing and I want to partner up with the league to further that work,' it would have been totally different than some of the ways that he answered some of these questions."

Stills said that by partnering with Jay-Z, the league has "Done a good job of shifting the problem onto Roc Nation and Shawn Carter's shoulders instead of themselves."

Stills said that his work in the community has not been a distraction in the locker room. He said "As long as I continue to handle my business on the field, everything's fine. I think I've done a good job of that the past couple years."

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was originally critical of Stills for criticizing the team's owner, without reaching out to him personally first.

The Dolphins play preseason game No. 3 on Thursday against the Carolina Panthers.

