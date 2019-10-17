Struggling Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake may be on the trade block

Kenyan Drake #32 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball for the game winning touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins may be on the brink of trading another one of their star players.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are discussing the possibility of trading running back Kenyan Drake with more than one team.

Drake is having a rough season in Miami, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry.

He's lost the ball twice in five games on fumbles and his drop on a two-point conversion attempt last week against Washington cost Miami a chance to win their first game.

Drake would welcome a chance of scenery, per Rapoport, but it would depend on Miami getting the right offer.

It's certainly not a far-fetched idea, as the Dolphins have already flipped left tackle Laremy Tunsil and defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, two young and extremely talented players, for first round picks.

The NFL's trade deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m.

