Tannehill excited about his mobility, baby No. 2

DAVIE, Fla. - The Dolphins continued their offseason workout with a Minicamp Tuesday in Davie.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill continues working his way back from knee surgery.

Tannehill said that his mobility continues to improve.

The quarterback said, "We have GPS monitors that we wear every day at practice, so we can go back and compare speeds, agility, quickness, and movements. That's something that we can take a look at; but I feel good. I feel like I'm moving well. I'm able to escape; I'm able to get up-field when the window is there. It's still going to be a weapon for me. I think when the defense presents an open spot then we can make them pay by getting through with my legs."

Tannehill's also talked about off-the-field news.

The quarterback and his wife Lauren are expecting their second child.

Tannehill said, "Yes we're expecting a baby girl. I'm excited. I'm a little nervous excited about it being a girl, so we have to change the dynamics and change the hormones in the household. I'll be interesting for us but I am excited."

Tannehill and his wife are expecting in October.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.