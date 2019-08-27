Dolphins meet with Texans DL Jadeveon Clowney, report says

Associated Press

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins are having discussions with Texans defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney ahead of a possible move to bring one of the best players in the league to South Florida.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Clowney has met with Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and other members of team management.

Miami has been speculated as a destination for the former top draft pick and 3-time Pro Bowl selection.

The Baltimore Sun confirms the Dolphins interest in Clowney, but adds the team must entice him to come to South Florida as he allegedly prefers playing for the Seahawks and Eagles.

The Texans have not offered Clowney a long-term deal, and he has yet to sign his franchise tag. The two sides had until July 15 to come to terms on a new contract

Clowney's career got off to a slow start in 2014 due to injury, but the past two seasons he's been a strong pass rusher for the Texans.

In 2017, Clowney played 16 games with 59 tackles and 9.5 sacks. He put 47 tackles and 9 sacks last season.

Miami's defensive front could use the help following the offseason departure of Cameron Wake.

