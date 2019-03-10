Tight end Dwayne Allen signs with Dolphins

Former New England Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen has signed with the Miami Dolphins.

DAVIE, Fla. - Former New England Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen has signed with the Miami Dolphins.

The team announced the signing Saturday.

Allen, 29, was a free agent after he was released by New England last week. He spent the last two seasons with the Patriots, helping them win Super Bowl LIII.

In seven seasons with the Patriots and Indianapolis Colts, Allen has caught 139 passes for 1,564 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The signing reunites Allen with new Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who was a longtime assistant coach with the Patriots under Bill Belichick.

Allen brings veteran depth at the tight end position. The Dolphins also have tight ends A.J. Derby, Mike Gesicki, MarQueis Gray, Nick O'Leary and Durham Smythe on their roster.

