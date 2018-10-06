Tight end Nick O'Leary added to Dolphins 53-man roster

Nick O'Leary, who scored a touchdown against the Dolphins last season while playing for the Buffalo Bills, has been promoted from Miami's practice squad.

DAVIE, Fla. - It didn't take long for Miami Dolphins tight end Nick O'Leary to earn a spot on the team's 53-man roster.

The former Florida State star was promoted to the active roster Friday, just 15 days after being signed to the practice squad.

O'Leary, who grew up in South Florida, was cut by the Buffalo Bills before the season. He fills the roster spot vacated by quarterback Luke Falk, who was placed on injured reserve.

A sixth-round draft pick of the Bills in 2015, O'Leary started 12 of the 35 NFL games in which he has played. He caught a pair of touchdowns last season, including a 26-yard score in Buffalo's 22-16 win against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

O'Leary won a national championship with the Seminoles in 2013 and the Mackey Award as college football's top tight end as a senior in 2014. He is the grandson of golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips was cut by the Dolphins earlier this week and promptly signed by the Bills. The division rivals have yet to face each other this season.

