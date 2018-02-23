Ex-Dolphins CB Vontae Davis makes free agent visit with old team

DAVIE, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins are talking with a familiar face.

The Dolphins are meeting with cornerback Vontae Davis, per a league source.

Davis, a two-time Pro Bowler who spent three seasons in Miami, was drafted by the Dolphins in the first-round back in 2009.

The cornerback started five games for Indianapolis last season, but suffered a groin injury and was placed on injured reserve.

Davis has already visited with several other teams.

