Wilkins, Dolphins rookies go golfing with kids from Big Brothers, Big Sisters

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Dolphins rookies spent their off day giving back to the community.

First round pick Christian Wilkins was among the Dolphins at Top Golf in Miami Gardens.

It was part of the Football Unites program.

Wilkins joined children from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami.

They were joined by local law enforcement for fun and a little golf.

The Dolphins are taking part in a program called #DolphinsHuddlefor100.

It's the team's service project as part of the NFL's 100th celebration.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.