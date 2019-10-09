Winless in Miami: Something's gotta give for Dolphins, Redskins, doesn't it?

Miami Dolphins first-year head coach Brian Flores and Washington Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan are in search of their teams' first win.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The "tank for Tua" sweepstakes will hit a crescendo this weekend when the Miami Dolphins host the Washington Redskins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Both teams are winless through the first five weeks of the season. Barring a tie Sunday, one of these teams will be one step closer to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, putting them in position to select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the top spot.

The Dolphins and Redskins join the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals as the NFL's only remaining winless teams.

But as bad as things may seem in South Florida, it could be even worse in the nation's capital.

Washington fired head coach Jay Gruden after losing to the undefeated New England Patriots 33-7 last Sunday. Of course, that was a more respectable margin of defeat than Miami's 43-0 loss on Sept. 15.

Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was the No. 15 pick in this year's draft out of Ohio State, has yet to start a game for the Redskins. He took over for an ineffective Case Keenum in a game against the New York Giants but threw three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, in the 24-3 loss, so Gruden opted to start Colt McCoy against the Patriots.

Meanwhile, Josh Rosen remains No. 1 on the depth chart for Miami after Ryan Fitzpatrick started the first two games of the season. First-year head coach Brian Flores said the position is "settled" as Rosen continues to improve each week.

Mark Brown/Getty Images Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen looks to pass in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 29, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

"I think he's a young, talented player, and I think he needs to get in there and develop and get reps and just improve," Flores said Wednesday.

The No. 10 overall pick in 2018 was acquired by Miami in a draft day trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

Interim head coach Bill Callahan was noncommittal about which quarterback would get the start against Miami, but he said he wants Haskins to "be prepared."

Flores called Haskins "a very talented player."

Al Bello/Getty Images Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins in action against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"I have watched a lot of his film," Flores said. "We may or may not see him this week. We are trying to get ready for everyone, but I think he has a bright future ahead of him."

Depending on perspective, history is on Miami's side. The Redskins are 0-5 all-time at Miami.

But Flores isn't focused on records when it comes to the next opponent.

"I am looking at a team and I see a front that is as good as a front we have seen," he said. "I am looking at receivers that can take the top off the defense. I am looking at a talented team. Every team -- look, this is the National Football League -- every team poses problems and issues and every game is tough, so my approach is the same."

